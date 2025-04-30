Expand / Collapse search
Illegal immigrant with weapons conviction arrested in California as ICE targets criminals

Gibram Torres is among 66,000 illegal aliens arrested by immigration authorities since President Trump took office

Louis Casiano
An illegal immigrant with a weapons conviction has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. 

Gibram Torres, 22, a Mexican national, was taken into custody in El Centro, California, a city just minutes from Mexicali, Mexico, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said. 

VIOLENT MS-13 GANGBANGERS GETTING 'DESPERATE'; DHS OFFICIAL CREDITS EARLY TRUMP ACTION

Gibram Torres, 22, pictured with an ICE agent

Gibram Torres was arrested in California and is being held pending deportation proceedings, ICE said. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Torres was previously convicted of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, ICE said. He is being held pending deportation proceedings. 

Nationwide, ICE has arrested 66,463 illegal immigrants and removed 65,682 during President Donald Trump's first 100 days into his second White House term, the agency said this week.

Among the figures include 2,288 gang members from the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, MS-13, 18th Street and other gangs, ICE officials said. 

FEDERAL JUDGE ALLEGES 'WILLFUL AND BAD FAITH REFUSAL' TO COMPLY IN ABREGO GARCIA DEPORTATION CASE

"Additionally, 1,329 were accused or convicted of sex offenses, and 498 were accused or convicted of murder," said ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons. 

Of those arrested, their criminal records include convictions or charges for 9,639 assaults, 6,398 DWIs/DUIs and 1,479 weapon offenses, authorities said. 

"This agency has set the bar on arrests and removals while upholding its national security mission," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.