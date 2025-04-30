Illegal immigrant with weapons conviction arrested in California as ICE targets criminals

An illegal immigrant with a weapons conviction has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Gibram Torres, 22, a Mexican national, was taken into custody in El Centro, California, a city just minutes from Mexicali, Mexico, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

Torres was previously convicted of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, ICE said. He is being held pending deportation proceedings.

Nationwide, ICE has arrested 66,463 illegal immigrants and removed 65,682 during President Donald Trump's first 100 days into his second White House term, the agency said this week.

Among the figures include 2,288 gang members from the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, MS-13, 18th Street and other gangs, ICE officials said.

"Additionally, 1,329 were accused or convicted of sex offenses, and 498 were accused or convicted of murder," said ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons.

Of those arrested, their criminal records include convictions or charges for 9,639 assaults, 6,398 DWIs/DUIs and 1,479 weapon offenses, authorities said.

"This agency has set the bar on arrests and removals while upholding its national security mission," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said.