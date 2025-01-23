Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Illegal immigrant in Texas wanted for allegedly raping child in Mexico repatriated back to native country

Nestor Flores Encarnacion, who entered the US 4 times, was turned over by ICE to Mexican authorities

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
ICE Houston hands over accused child rapist Nestor Flores Encarnacion to Mexican authorities Video

ICE Houston hands over accused child rapist Nestor Flores Encarnacion to Mexican authorities

ICE Houston is seen handing over accused child rapist Nestor Flores Encarnacion to Mexican authorities at a border crossing in Laredo, Texas, on Thursday. (Credit: ICE Houston)

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas repatriated a Mexican national who was living in Houston, and wanted in his native country for raping a child.

ICE said in a news release that 58-year-old Nestor Flores Encarnacion, an undocumented alien, was repatriated to Mexico on Thursday.

Flores, who is wanted in Veracruz, Mexico, for the rape of a child, illegally entered the U.S. four times.

On Thursday, deportation officers with ICE transported Flores to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas, where he was transferred into the custody of Mexican authorities.

Nestor Flores Encarnacion

Nestor Flores Encarnacion, an undocumented alien, was repatriated to Mexico on Thursday. (ICE Houston)

"This foreign fugitive brazenly entered the U.S. in violation of our nation’s laws on four separate occasions to evade prosecution in Mexico for allegedly raping a child," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office Director Bret A. Bradford said. "Dangerous foreign fugitives and criminal aliens who are accused of, or have committed, heinous crimes like sexually assaulting a child will find no safe haven in Southeast Texas."

According to ICE, Flores entered the U.S. illegally on Feb. 16, 2002, near Roma, Texas, and the next day, he was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol and returned to Mexico.

But he returned to the U.S. days later on Feb. 20, 2002, and again two days later on Feb. 22. Both times, ICE said, he was arrested by Border Patrol officers and voluntarily returned to Mexico the same day.

Nestor Flores Encarnacion

Nestor Flores Encarnacion, an undocumented alien, was repatriated to Mexico on Thursday. (ICE Houston)

Flores entered the country again for a fourth time at an unknown location and unknown date.

On Aug. 23, 2024, deportation officers from ERO Houston apprehended Flores at a residence in Houston after receiving notification that he was potentially residing in the Houston area. 

ERO Houston was also notified that Flores was wanted in Mexico for rape.

After being apprehended, Flores was placed into immigration proceedings and granted a voluntary departure by an immigration judge with the Justice Department on Dec. 19, 2024.

"Our immigration officers work tirelessly to successfully locate and apprehend undocumented aliens in the Houston area who threaten public safety, national security, and border security, and will not rest until they’re repatriated to their country of origin and no longer a threat to the community," Bradford said.

