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Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrant suspected of gang ties arrested after allegedly ramming ICE officer

Federal agents say the suspect used his vehicle to strike an officer and evade arrest, prompting gunfire before he was hospitalized and later taken into custody

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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ICE opens fire after suspect tries to ram officer, agency says Video

ICE opens fire after suspect tries to ram officer, agency says

Federal agents shot a suspected illegal alien gang member in California after authorities say he tried to run over an ICE officer during an arrest.

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The FBI on Monday arrested an alleged illegal immigrant and suspected gang member after authorities say he rammed an ICE officer with his car during a traffic stop last week.

Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, 36, a national of El Salvador residing near San Francisco, California, was charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, according to the Department of Justice on Tuesday.

Authorities previously said agents conducted a targeted vehicle stop because they suspected Mendoza Hernandez of being affiliated with the 18th Street Gang. He was also believed to be in the U.S. illegally and wanted in connection with a murder investigation in El Salvador. 

During his attempt to flee, he allegedly weaponized his vehicle and was subsequently shot by law enforcement. He was transported to a hospital, where he recovered for several days before being medically cleared and taken into custody. 

ICE INVOLVED IN SHOOTING AFTER AGENCY SAYS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT GANG MEMBER TRIED TO RAM OFFICE

split photo of Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez and car accident scene

Authorities said Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez "weaponized" his vehicle during a traffic stop in California on April 7, 2026. (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California/GoFundMe)

"Mendoza Hernandez refused to comply with lawful orders from federal officers, operated his vehicle in a manner that damaged a federal vehicle, and drove his vehicle toward officers in a manner that would have caused serious bodily injury or death had the officers not taken evasive action," FBI Special Agent Brian Toy said in a recently unsealed criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

According to federal prosecutors, four agents conducted the targeted vehicle stop in Patterson, California, about 70 miles southeast of San Francisco, last Tuesday. 

As agents attempted to detain him, he "eventually drove forward and hit an agent with his vehicle." He then reversed abruptly and violently collided with a law enforcement vehicle parked behind him in a possible attempt to create room to escape, the complaint said. 

He again attempted to ram two agents in front of him, forcing one agent to jump out of the way to avoid harm.

"Based on my training and experience, and after reviewing relevant video evidence from the encounter, I believe that if Agent 1 had not moved, he/she would have been struck by Mendoza Hernandez and would have suffered serious bodily injury or death," Toy said in the complaint. 

ICE HEAD SAYS AGENTS FACING 'CONSTANT IMPEDIMENTS' AFTER MIGRANT SEEN RAMMING CARS WHILE TRYING TO FLEE

ICE shooting footage

Footage shows the shooting unfolding in the middle of a busy road.

In response to his vehicle's movements, agents discharged their firearms, striking Mendoza Hernandez several times.

Mendoza Hernandez then fled the scene by jumping the center median and driving the wrong way against traffic, eventually bringing his car to a stop on the side of the road.

The attorney representing Mendoza Hernandez said that his client was shot in the mouth, left arm, left leg, abdomen and somewhere on his right side, according to Fox 2 KTVU

He was reportedly in the ICU as of Monday and "was in no condition" to be released, attorney Patrick Kolasinki added. 

car veer towards a car on the road

Hernandez Mendoza begins to reverse his vehicle during a targeted traffic stop, officials say.  (U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California)

His family and attorney have also disputed ICE’s claim of gang ties, while citing documents that reportedly show he was acquitted of murder in El Salvador, the outlet reported.

"Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez is a loving father and partner who was shot today by ICE in a tragic case of mistaken identity," Kolasinki said last week in a GoFundMe page. 

"On his way to work, Carlos was stopped by ICE and, in a moment of fear, tried to flee. The situation escalated, and he was shot. Now, Carlos is in the hospital, fighting for his life, while his fiancée Cindy and their 2-year-old daughter wait and hope for his recovery."

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The U.S. Attorney’s Office said his custody status will be determined during his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge.

If convicted, Mendoza Hernandez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Fox News Digital reached out to attorney Patrick Kolasinki for more information.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
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