Illegal immigrant nabbed by Georgia police after allegedly preying on four children

An illegal immigrant in Georgia is behind bars after he allegedly molested four children who were under the age of 14.

Nery Antonio Gonzalez, 36, was arrested by the Valdosta Police Department on March 14 after detectives learned that he had sexually assaulted four minors in different locations throughout the city.

The Valdosta Police Department said Gonzalez is in the United States illegally, and is originally from Guatemala.

Initially, detectives were investigating Gonzalez for sexually assaulting two minors, but further interviews led them to find two more victims.

Gonzalez was charged with five counts of felony child molestation, three counts of felony rape, four counts of felony aggravated sexual battery, four counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 16, two counts of felony child molestation and three counts of felony cruelty to a child in the first degree.

Police said that further charges are pending as an investigation into Gonzalez is still active.

Valdosta Police Department Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement that the four children will be traumatized for the rest of their lives.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak of the trauma that these children faced and will live with for the rest of their lives. I am thankful that two of these victims were brave enough to let someone know, which resulted in the arrest of this predator. This was great teamwork between our agency and our community partners, to ensure these victims do not have to see this monster again," Manahan said.