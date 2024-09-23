Illegal immigrant accused in fatal Pennsylvania hit-and-run that claimed life of young musician

Authorities in Pennsylvania have identified a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash as an illegal immigrant.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News Digital that 25-year-old Saul Rivera-Ramirez was an illegal immigrant who was previously deported.

"ERO Philadelphia can confirm that Saul Ramirez-Rivera is a noncitizen who is in the United States unlawfully. Ramirez-Rivera was previously removed from the United States and unlawfully re-entered, without admission or parole by an immigration official," a ERO spokesperson said in a statement.

"Following his arrest, ERO Philadelphia lodged an Immigration Detainer with the Allegheny County Jail. ERO Philadelphia anticipates ACJ will not honor the immigration detainer given its current policies," the statement continued.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT BROTHERS ARRESTED IN MISSOURI IN CONNECTION WITH DEADLY CARJACKINGS

The Allegheny County Police Department announced that Rivera-Ramirez was arrested and taken into custody for the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Christian Sluka.

The crash happened on Saturday night, just before 11 p.m., when 911 was notified about a vehicle striking a motorcycle.

Officials said Rivera-Ramirez was driving a red Ford Taurus and took off on foot with a female and a small child after the crash.

Ramirez-Rivera is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle and driving without a license.

FAMILIES IN SWING STATE AFRAID TO LET KIDS PLAY OUTSIDE AFTER VENEZUELAN MIGRANT ATTACKS MOM, CHILD: LAWMAKER

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment.

"On Saturday, September 21st, we tragically lost a son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend," a post from Sydney Goisse read on a GoFundMe page dedicated to Sluka.

"Christian was a selfless, hardworking, and talented individual, and his community and family will forever be changed without him," the post continued.

'OUR PEOPLE ARE DYING': RACHEL MORIN'S MOM SOUNDS ALARM ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AFTER DAUGHTER'S MURDER

Social media posts continue to pour in honoring Sluka, who, according to a post on Facebook from Gold Mountain Music, was a bass player for the band "Osprey."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today, I am devastated by the loss of the brilliant local talent, Christian Sluka. As good a bass player as he was he was an even better son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend," the post read. "He was a CORE member of the Gold Mountain Music community and present at almost every event. If he wasn’t on stage with his band Osprey, he was in the crowd with his family ALWAYS smiling and looking after his little brothers. I will always be grateful that Christian performed with us, laughed with us, supported us, and was an overwhelming example of generosity to everyone he encountered."