Illegal immigrant brothers arrested in Missouri in connection with deadly carjackings

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a series of carjackings, one of which was fatal in Missouri, authorities said.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released a statement announcing the arrest of Adin Aman Cantarero Benitez, 26, and Jose Cantarero Benitez, 20, on Thursday.

Both are illegal immigrants from Honduras, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasper County detectives were notified of a possible deceased male in a ditch on I-44 at approximately 5:25 on Monday evening. The victim was identified as Jesse Gilmore, 63, of Oklahoma.

Authorities say that at approximately 3:30 on Monday morning, Gilmore was shot in the head allegedly following a brief conversation with Adin Aman Cantarero Benitez. Adin then got in Gilmore's car, a red Chevy Cobalt, and met with Jose Cantarero Benitez before driving east where Gilmore was pulled out of the vehicle and dumped in a ditch.

The brothers, one driving the victim's car and the other driving a blue Toyota Tundra pickup, then drove to Independence, Missouri.

Adin was arrested for DWI at approximately 10:00 that evening. At that time, it was not known to law enforcement about his connection with the Jasper County incident.

The following day, just after 5:00 PM, the Independence Police Department were alerted to the second suspect, Jose Cantarero Benitez, who allegedly attempted to carjack another vehicle and shot a woman in the chest.

Jose was arrested following a foot pursuit and the victim is reportedly in critical condition.

Adin faces charges for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery, while Jose Benitez is still awaiting charges.

An autopsy for Gilmore is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20.