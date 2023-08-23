Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho

Idaho student murders: Kohberger waives right to speedy trial, delaying start of trial

The Wednesday court hearing was requested by Kohberger's lawyer last week

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Nancy Grace: Bryan Kohberger's possible alibi claim 'stinks to high heaven' Video

Nancy Grace: Bryan Kohberger's possible alibi claim 'stinks to high heaven'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace weighs in after Bryan Kohberger's lawyers claimed to have evidence that supports an alibi in the Idaho quadruple murders case. She also discusses the search for evidence at Rex Heuermann's home.

Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during a Wednesday afternoon court hearing, delaying the start date of the trial which was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.

His lawyer, Anne Taylor, requested the Wednesday hearing last week, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Five people lived at the King Road residence in Moscow, Idaho, including three of the victims — Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Another victim, Ethan Chapin, was dating Kernodle and was staying at the home on Nov. 13, 2022, when all four were allegedly killed by Bryan Kohberger, who allegedly entered the home at around 4 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryan Kohberger looks on while in the courtroom

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (August Frank/ Lewiston Tribune)

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Goncalves posted "Please pray for our family today."

"We are afraid he is going to waive his rights to a speedy trial. If he does, trial will not be starting on Oct 2nd and it is very likely that it won't take place for years. We want to get this trial over. Just thinking it could be years absolutely kills me," the family wrote.

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.