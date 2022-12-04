Idaho murders: Students 'fearful' as quadruple homicide remains unsolved with no suspect

Students at the University of Idaho say that they are still on edge while a police don't have a suspect in custody after four people were killed in the tightly-knit college town.

The four victims, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all students at the University of Idaho and died on Nov. 13 between 3 and 4 a.m. at a King Road house in Moscow, Idaho. Police say that an autopsy revealed that each person had multiple stab wounds and some had "defensive" wounds as well.

As of Saturday, police say that there's no suspect in custody as the investigation enters its third week.

Speaking with Fox News Digital outside the Grub Wandering Kitchen's food truck, students told Fox News Digital that while police say the murders were targeted, they still feel uneasy being outside at night.

IDAHO MURDERS: KAYLEE GONCALVES' FATHER BELIEVES SUSPECT 'CHOSE TO GO' UPSTAIRS TO POTENTIALLY TARGET VICTIMS

One student who requested to remain anonymous said that students, as well as members of the overall Moscow community, are still "very fearful" after the murders.

Additionally, the student said that the incident is causing people to rethink where and when they go out in public, which includes taking more steps to stay safe.

Another student outside the food truck said that the increased police presence in the community is making more people feel safe.

The student said that overall, most people are "still scared," but things in the community are beginning to resemble what it was like before the murders.

Both of the students said they were "shocked" when they heard the four students were killed, and added that an incident like this has an impact on a community like this because the community is closely tied.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW

Goncalves and Mogen went to the Corner Club in Moscow on the night of Nov. 12 and were there between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. before going to the Grub Wandering Kitchen's food truck nearby at 1:40 a.m., where the two can be seen on a Twitch stream hosted by the business, police say. The pair used a "private party" to get back to the King Road home, where they arrived at 1:56 a.m.

Police don't consider the "private party" a suspect in the case.

Chapin and Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi fraternity house on the University of Idaho campus before returning to the King Road home at 1:45 a.m., police say.

Two other roomates at the King Road home returned to the house by 1 a.m. on Nov. 13 and were unharmed in the attack, and didn't wake up until later in the morning.

Officials say that the two surviving roommates "summoned" friends to the King Road home "because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up."

A 911 call was then placed from one of the surviving roomates' phone at 11:58 a.m., police said, stating that "multiple" people talked with the 911 dispatcher before police officers arrived.

MOSCOW, IDAHO, POLICE CHIEF DISMISSES QUADRUPLE MURDERS TURNING TO COLD CASE: ‘WE’RE GOING TO SOLVE THIS'

When police arrived to the house, they found "two victims on the second floor and two victims on the third floor."

Officials say that a sixth person is listed on a lease to the King Road house, but moved out "prior to the start of the school year" and wasn't present when the attack happened.

While police haven't identified a suspect, authorities remain confident that the attack was targeted.

"Our clarification last night directly addressed comments made by Latah County Prosecutor Thompson, who said the suspect(s) specifically looked at this residence, and that one or more of the occupants were undoubtedly targeted . We remain consistent in our belief that this was indeed a targeted attack but have not concluded if the target was the residence or its occupants," a statement from the Moscow Police Department to Fox News on Thursday read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Fox News' Cristina Coleman and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.