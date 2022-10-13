Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Idaho man and US Army veteran killed while fighting in Ukraine, family says: 'I know his soul has found peace'

Dane Partridge went into a coma after he was struck by a Russian tank round, his father said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Biden holds talks with world leaders on Ukraine Video

Biden holds talks with world leaders on Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich discusses the latest on Ukraine and Biden’s talk with world leaders on the situation on ‘Special Report.’

Dane Partridge, an Idaho father and U.S. Army veteran, died this week while "fighting for freedom in Ukraine," his family announced. 

His father, Dennis Partridge, wrote on Facebook on Saturday that his son was in a coma after being critically injured by a Russian tank blast. 

Dane Partridge died while fighting in Ukraine when he was struck by a Russian tank round, his family said. 

Dane Partridge died while fighting in Ukraine when he was struck by a Russian tank round, his family said.  (Facebook/Honoring Dane Partridge)

Partridge was being treated at Kyiv military hospital and was taken off life support on Tuesday, his family announced. 

TWO AMERICANS DEAD IN UKRAINE, OFFICIALS SAY

"He was a fine soldier who fought with valor and bravery on the battlefield," his family wrote on Facebook. "We have been told that he was known to be at the front of his team leading his men as he would never ask his men to do anything that he wasn't willing to do."

Partridge documented his journey to Ukraine on social media, writing that he landed in Germany on April 26, made his way to Poland the next day and arrived in Ukraine in late April. 

Public social media posts ended at that point for operations and security reasons, but his sister wrote that he messaged her occasionally to let her know that he "missed his children and wife something fierce."

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles left behind by the Russian forces in Izium, Kharkiv, Ukraine on Oct. 2, 2022. 

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles left behind by the Russian forces in Izium, Kharkiv, Ukraine on Oct. 2, 2022.  (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I know his soul has found peace," his sister, Jenny Partridge Corry, wrote in a tribute. 

"He was always good for a joke, witty banter and the occasional serious conversation. He stayed true to his faith and spiritual convictions till his dying days."

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest