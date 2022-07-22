Expand / Collapse search
Two Americans dead in Ukraine, officials say: Report

The fighting in Ukraine has gotten more intense ever since Russia's invasion in February

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two Americans believed to have been fighting in Ukraine have died amid the war since Russia's invasion earlier this year, according to reports.

"We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson told ABC News. "We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance."

The State Department did not provide any further information "out of respect to the families during this difficult time." 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

