US

Idaho emergency room doctor dies from avalanche on ski trip

Dr. Terrence 'Terry' O'Connor is remembered as a 'outstanding physician' and a fixture in his local Idaho community

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Frightening avalanche caught on video at Utah resort Video

Frightening avalanche caught on video at Utah resort

A group of skiers at the Sundance Resort in Utah saw a large snow avalanche headed their way. Thomas Farley took the video, which included a large powder cloud in the sky.

A nature-loving doctor was killed in a tragic avalanche on Friday while he was skiing in Idaho, authorities say.

Ketchum, Idaho, resident Dr. Terrence "Terry" O'Connor was identified as the sole victim of the avalanche, according to the Idaho Mountain Express. The 48-year-old was skiing with a partner on Friday on Donaldson Peak when he accidentally triggered the snowslide.

The avalanche began at around 11:55 a.m, according to officials. In reports from authorities, O'Connor was referred to as Skier 1.

"While downclimbing to their ski descent, Skier 1 triggered and was caught in a small wind slab avalanche," a report from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center read. "The slide carried Skier 1 downhill, triggering a second and larger avalanche."

Split image of Terry and avalanche scene

Dr. Terrence "Terry" O'Connor (left) was killed in an Idaho avalanche on Friday. (Terry O'Connor via Facebook / Sawtooth Avalanche Center)

The report added that O'Connor's ski partner acted quickly to remove him from the snow and alert authorities.

"Skier 2 used a satellite communication device to call for help before descending the avalanche path," the statement added. "She located Skier 1 with her rescue transceiver and probe pole. Skier 1 was buried under at least 5 feet of snow."

"She dug Skier 1 out of the snow with her shovel and began CPR. Search and rescue teams responded and evacuated Skier 1, but he did not survive the accident."

O'Connor and his ski partner were both experienced backcountry skiers, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center said. At the time of his death, O'Connor worked as an emergency room physician at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

Wide image of avalanche

The avalanche was accidentally triggered by O'Connor while skiing. (Sawtooth Avalanche Center via Facebook)

The Idaho EMS Physician Commission, which O'Connor was previously affiliated with, made a Facebook post expressing its condolences over the tragic death.

"Terry was an outstanding physician and played a pivotal role in the early days of the COVID pandemic really demonstrating the public health role of the EMS medical director within a community," the Facebook post read. "His loss will be missed not only in the valley itself but throughout the entire state and region."

O'Connor's death sparked sympathetic reactions on social media, with many members of his community praising him for his service.

"A hero to all of us and a life lived with such grace and enthusiasm," one Facebook user wrote. "Thank you [for] being an amazing example to all of us."

"There is no way to understand a loss like this," another commenter wrote. "He gave so much in so many ways. His worth cannot be measured or replaced."

Map of avalanche area

The avalanche took place on Donaldson Peak in Idaho’s Lost River Range. (Sawtooth Avalanche Center)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Custer County Coroner's Office for more information, but did not receive an immediate response.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.