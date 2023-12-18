Idaho dad accused of killing family of neighbor who exposed himself to children agrees to plead guilty

The Idaho man who police say stormed into his neighbors' home and executed an entire family on Father's Day has agreed to plead guilty, according to court documents.

Majorjon Kaylor, 32, of Kellogg, is accused of shooting four people after an 18-year-old in their household allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's wife and young daughters.

Prosecutors reduced four charges from first-degree to second-degree murder and dismissed a burglary count as part of the deal.

Prosecutors previously said they would not seek the death penalty. Kaylor faces 10 years to life in prison on each of the new charges, but sentencing will be determined at an upcoming hearing, according to court documents.

The massacre took place on Father's Day after growing tensions between Kaylor and the victims, who moved in next door just weeks earlier.

Devin Smith, 18, allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's wife and daughters through a window.

According to court documents, Kaylor allegedly confronted Smith's mother, Kenna Guardipee, 41, and his father, Kenneth, 65, on their back porch.

An argument about whether they were taking Kaylor's concerns about their son seriously escalated to violence.

He allegedly killed the two outside before barging into the house, where he shot a 16-year-old boy and Smith, who police found dead on his knees in the bathroom with gunshot wounds to the head.

Prior to the massacre, Kaylor and his wife allegedly shared an image of Gary Plauche, who killed the suspect accused of raping his child in 1984.