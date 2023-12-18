Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Idaho dad accused of killing family of neighbor who exposed himself to children agrees to plead guilty

Majorjon Kaylor, quadruple murder suspect, to plead guilty

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Criminal defense attorney dissects evidence that led authorities to suspected Idaho killer Video

Criminal defense attorney dissects evidence that led authorities to suspected Idaho killer

Criminal defense attorney Lexie Rigden on the case against murder suspect Bryan Kohberger one year later.

The Idaho man who police say stormed into his neighbors' home and executed an entire family on Father's Day has agreed to plead guilty, according to court documents. 

Majorjon Kaylor, 32, of Kellogg, is accused of shooting four people after an 18-year-old in their household allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's wife and young daughters. 

Prosecutors reduced four charges from first-degree to second-degree murder and dismissed a burglary count as part of the deal.

IDAHO FAMILY MURDERED ON FATHER'S DAY AFTER TEEN EXPOSED HIMSELF TO NEIGHBOR'S DAUGHTERS: COURT DOCUMENTS

Kellogg Victims pose at Devin Smiths high school graduation in June, right, suspect Majorjon Kaylor looks down in court

Left, from left to right, victims Kenneth Guardipee, Devin Smith, Kenna Guardipee and a juvenile whose name was redacted in court documents. Right: Suspected killer and neighbor, Majorjon Kaylor, looks down in court. (Kenna Guardipee/Facebook, AP)

Prosecutors previously said they would not seek the death penalty. Kaylor faces 10 years to life in prison on each of the new charges, but sentencing will be determined at an upcoming hearing, according to court documents.

The massacre took place on Father's Day after growing tensions between Kaylor and the victims, who moved in next door just weeks earlier.

Devin Smith, 18, allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's wife and daughters through a window. 

Read the plea agreement (Mobile users go here)

IDAHO DAD ACCUSED OF MASSACRING NEIGHBORS AFTER INDECENT EXPOSURE TO DAUGHTERS WILL NOT FACE DEATH ROW

According to court documents, Kaylor allegedly confronted Smith's mother, Kenna Guardipee, 41, and his father, Kenneth, 65, on their back porch. 

An argument about whether they were taking Kaylor's concerns about their son seriously escalated to violence.

He allegedly killed the two outside before barging into the house, where he shot a 16-year-old boy and Smith, who police found dead on his knees in the bathroom with gunshot wounds to the head.

The home where Idaho police allege Majorjon Kaylor, of Kellogg, murdered his four neighbors.

A 31-year-old man who lived in the upstairs unit of this duplex in Kellogg, Idaho, has been charged with four counts of murder after prosecutors said he shot and killed the family that lived in the downstairs unit, including one child, on June 18, 2023. Majorjon Kaylor was charged with murder. (Josh McDonald/Shoshone News-Press via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to the massacre, Kaylor and his wife allegedly shared an image of Gary Plauche, who killed the suspect accused of raping his child in 1984.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports