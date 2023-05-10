Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants
Published

ICE program to put migrant families under curfew, face deportation upon failing asylum screening: report

Officials have predicted a heavy surge in migrants at the border once Title 42 expires Thursday

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Border Patrol chief says CBP doing ‘everything we can’ to prepare for Title 42 end Video

Border Patrol chief says CBP doing ‘everything we can’ to prepare for Title 42 end

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins speaks with Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz in an exclusive interview on the end of Title 42 and the growing border crisis.

Migrant families who illegally cross the border to seek asylum in the United States will be subject to GPS monitoring, a curfew and will be deported if they fail to appear for a screening under a new program slated to be implemented by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

An agency official told the Los Angeles Times that the new Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM) program will require families to appear at an initial asylum screening in the cities to which they are headed. 

If the families fail the screening, they could be deported. 

Border Patrol hands out bracelets to large group of migrants

U.S. Border Patrol agents hand out bracelets as they process asylum-seekers waiting between the double fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico on Monday in San Diego.  (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

"There are consequences for family units," an ICE official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the program before it is unveiled, told the Los Angeles Times. "If they are not eligible to remain in the U.S., we are going to be moving them toward removal."

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE. 

In the coming days, ICE will reportedly place some families who are headed to Newark, Baltimore, Washington and Chicago in the FERM program. The curfew is expected to run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. One member of the family will be required to wear a GPS monitor, such as an ankle bracelet, according to the Times report.

We're trying to redirect migrants to ports of entry: Lt. Chris Olivarez Video

The move comes as the Biden administration prepares for an end to Title 42, the Trump-era public health order that allowed authorities to expel migrants. Officials have predicted a heavy surge in migrants once the order expires this week. 

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said Wednesday that thousands have crossed the border over the past two days ahead of the expiration. 

"When you get 10,000 people a day, a couple of things are going to happen. Border Patrol right now, they are at over 124% average over capacity, almost every border sector except for west Texas is over capacity and if the NGOS and the border communities cannot take care of those folks… they are going to start doing street releases and again, I’ve been told they have been instructed to go to street releases if they have to," Cuellar said on "America Reports."

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar urges Biden to deport migrants Video

Migrants will be mass released at bus stops, gas stations, supermarkets and in towns and cities across the border as Customs and Border Protection facilities are already over capacity in multiple sectors, CBP sources who were not authorized to speak publicly told Fox News.

The Biden administration had begun looking at alternatives to detention for migrants, including tracking bracelets and telephone reporting.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.