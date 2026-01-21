ICE launches new operation in Maine amid Trump's broader illegal immigrant crackdown around the US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made dozens of arrests in Maine on Tuesday amid an effort known as Operation Catch of the Day.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins reported on Wednesday that authorities had arrested more than 50 people on Tuesday, and had informed him more arrests were taking place on Wednesday.

"We have approximately 1,400 targets here in Maine," ICE Deputy Assistant Director Patricia Hyde said on Tuesday, going on to mention crimes such as "rape of a child, drug trafficking" as well as "sexual assaults, simple assaults" and "driving while under the influence."

"You name it," she said. "They're on the target list."

The effort in Maine comes amid President Donald Trump's administration's broader crackdown against illegal immigrants around the U.S., a key campaign pledge.

Portland Mayor Mark Dion issued a statement last week expressing opposition to the prospect of ICE in the area.

"Our community is anxious and fearful regarding the understanding that ICE is planning to send agents to Portland and Lewiston next week. We are a welcoming city. There is no evidence of unchecked criminal activity in our community requiring a disproportionate presence of federal agents. In that view, Portland rejects the need for the deployment of ICE agents into our neighborhoods," Dion said in part of the statement last week.

"As a reminder, Portland Police does not cooperate with ICE, and they do not participate in enforcing federal immigration law," he noted.