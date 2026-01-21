Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

ICE launches new operation in Maine amid Trump's broader illegal immigrant crackdown around the US

'We have approximately 1,400 targets here in Maine,' ICE Deputy Assistant Director Patricia Hyde said on Tuesday.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg , Griff Jenkins Fox News
ICE launches new operation in Maine as deportation efforts ramp up

ICE launches new operation in Maine as deportation efforts ramp up

Fox News host Griff Jenkins joins ICE on ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ in Maine as the Trump administration continues its deportation efforts.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made dozens of arrests in Maine on Tuesday amid an effort known as Operation Catch of the Day.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins reported on Wednesday that authorities had arrested more than 50 people on Tuesday, and had informed him more arrests were taking place on Wednesday.

"We have approximately 1,400 targets here in Maine," ICE Deputy Assistant Director Patricia Hyde said on Tuesday, going on to mention crimes such as "rape of a child, drug trafficking" as well as "sexual assaults, simple assaults" and "driving while under the influence."

MINNESOTA POLICE CHIEFS ALLEGE SOME ICE AGENTS RACIALLY PROFILED US CITIZENS, INCLUDING OFF-DUTY OFFICERS

Person with "POLICE ICE" sign on their vest

A federal law enforcement agent outside a home during a raid in south Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"You name it," she said. "They're on the target list."

The effort in Maine comes amid President Donald Trump's administration's broader crackdown against illegal immigrants around the U.S., a key campaign pledge.

TRUMP ADMIN ARGUES JUDGE LIMITING ICE IN MINNESOTA WOULD BE ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ OVERREACH

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the White House briefing room about the administration's accomplishments on the anniversary of his first year of his second term in office, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Portland Mayor Mark Dion issued a statement last week expressing opposition to the prospect of ICE in the area.

"Our community is anxious and fearful regarding the understanding that ICE is planning to send agents to Portland and Lewiston next week. We are a welcoming city. There is no evidence of unchecked criminal activity in our community requiring a disproportionate presence of federal agents. In that view, Portland rejects the need for the deployment of ICE agents into our neighborhoods," Dion said in part of the statement last week.

US CITIZENS ARE ONLY ARRESTED BY ICE IF THEY VIOLATE A STATUTE ICE ENFORCES: TOM HOMAN

Our officers are humans doing hard work every day: Top ICE official Video

"As a reminder, Portland Police does not cooperate with ICE, and they do not participate in enforcing federal immigration law," he noted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
