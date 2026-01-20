Trump admin argues judge limiting ICE in Minnesota would be 'unprecedented' overreach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration on Monday asked a federal judge to reject the state of Minnesota’s motion to limit ICE operations in the state, arguing to do so would be "unprecedented" overreach.

The Justice Department (DOJ) argued in a filing in response to Minnesota’s lawsuit that the state was "effectively seeking a state veto over the enforcement of federal law," calling the notion "legally frivolous" and an "absurdity."

"The 10th Amendment does not afford an ejectment action for states who are dissatisfied with the federal government’s enforcement of federal law," the DOJ response said.

The state sued the Trump administration last week, seeking to block a massive federal immigration enforcement surge they say has flooded the Twin Cities with armed agents, sparked fear and unrest, and interfered with state and local authorities, according to court filings.

ICE SAYS 2 DEMONSTRATORS WERE ARRESTED IN MINNESOTA FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING OFFICERS

An injunction blocking the operation "would constitute an unprecedented act of judicial overreach," the administration’s filing said. The DOJ further argued that federal officers and agents were facing a rise in "violent attacks" while conducting enforcement operations."

"In and around Minneapolis, ICE officers operating out of the St. Paul Office have been confronted with increased threats, violence, aggression, attacks, vehicle block-ins, and obstruction of immigration enforcement operations," the filing said.

MINNESOTA AG KEITH ELLISON DENIES DON LEMON, ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS VIOLATED FACE ACT AS DOJ MULLS CHARGES

The state has until Thursday to respond to the Trump administration’s arguments.

The state’s lawsuit comes nearly a week after an ICE agent shot and killed a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman during a federal enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. Federal officials have said agents were attempting to make arrests when the woman tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting an ICE agent to fire in self-defense.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The recent surge in operations in Minnesota has pitted more than 2,000 federal immigration officers against community activists, protesters and agitators. The Trump administration and Minnesota officials have traded blame for the heightened tensions.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.