ICE in Houston releases new details about arrested illegal child sex offenders

More information has been released regarding illegal immigrant child sex offenders arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Houston area in the last six months. The Houston ICE Field Office has arrested 214 illegal migrants charged or convicted of a sex offense involving a minor so far under the Trump Administration.

That is more than the Houston Field Office arrested during the entire 2024 fiscal year when they arrested 211 illegal immigrants charged or convicted of a child sex offense, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Of the 214 criminal illegal immigrants arrested, 179 had final orders of removal from an immigration judge. 141 have already been removed.

"Thanks to ICE Houston, 214 less pedophiles on our streets. These are the type of perverted predators ICE is targeting and removing from our country," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow these sickos to prey on children in the U.S. Our message to these depraved criminals is clear: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will hunt you down and deport you."

Some of the criminal illegal immigrants charged or convicted of a child sex offense arrested by the ICE ERO Houston Field Office in the past six months include:

Gabriel Julio Velazquez Lopez, 25, criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, convicted of sexual assault of a child and assault with intent to rape. He illegally entered the U.S. four times since 2016. ICE arrested him on April 8th, and he was deported on April 10, 2025.

Roberto Antonio Caballero-Garcia, a 31-year-old criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested for three counts of sexual assault of a child in Dallas County. He was convicted in 2017 and given 10 years deferred adjudication. ICE deported him on May 5, 2025.

Carlos Alfredo Lopez Espinal, a 45-year-old criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was convicted of sexual indecency with a minor in March 2025. He was arrested by ICE on July 18, 2025.

Meliton Gonzalez, a 76-year-old criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of child sexual assault in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years. Gonzalez has been illegally in the country since 1976. He was deported by ICE on June 12th, after serving time in Texas.

Mario Ramirez Martinez, a 71-year-old criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, Texas. He served 10 years in prison; arrested by ICE and deported June 2, 2025.