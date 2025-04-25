Expand / Collapse search
Crime

ICE Denver arrests Tren de Aragua member with multiple criminal convictions

Joel Matos-Nieto had been convicted of motor vehicle theft and other crimes

By Peter D'Abrosca
Published
Ex-New Mexico judge, wife arrested for allegedly harboring illegal Tren de Aragua member Video

Ex-New Mexico judge, wife arrested for allegedly harboring illegal Tren de Aragua member

Agents arreste former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, at their home on Thursday

U.S. Customs and Immigration (ICE) Denver announced Friday afternoon that it has captured a member of an ultra-violent Venezuelan gang who had a final deportation order. 

"ICE Denver officers arrested Joel Matos-Nieto, 23, a criminal alien from Venezuela and member of the international gang Tren de Aragua with a final order of removal April 23," according to the federal immigration authorities. "Matos has convictions for motor vehicle theft, obstructing a police officer and criminal mischief."

Mugshot of illegal alien Joel Matos-Nieto.

Joel Matos-Nieto was arrested by ICE Denver on a final removal order after criminal convictions.  (ICE Denver)

TRUMP ADMIN FILES FIRST RACKETEERING CHARGES AGAINST MASSIVE MIGRANT TERRORIST GROUP PRESENT IN US

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital earlier Friday that President Donald Trump's crackdown on gang crime, which included labeling Tren de Aragua (TdA) as a terrorist organization, has resulted in the arrests of more than 600 TdA members during his first 100 days in office. 

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE Denver for further information on Matos-Nieto's criminal history. 

Tren de Aragua member Joel Matos-Nieto and an arresting ICE agent in Denver.

Joel Matos-Nieto, suspected member of Tren de Aragua, was arrested on a final removal order by ICE Denver. (ICE Denver)

14 DETAINED IN ARMED AURORA, COLORADO HOME INVASION ARE LIKELY ILLEGAL GANG MEMBERS: POLICE

The arrest comes on the heels of Thursday's news that a former New Mexico judge and his wife were arrested for alleged evidence tampering and harboring a suspected TdA gang member in their Las Cruses home. 

Ex-judge Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, are accused of inviting Cristhian Ortega-Lopez to live in their home. Ortega-Lopez reportedly crossed into the United States illegally in December 2023, but was released from custody pending a removal hearing due to overcrowding. 

Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano

An HSI agent escorts former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano out of his home on Thursday, April 24, 2025.   (Courtesy of KFOX14)

He first met the Canos when he did repairs on their home. 

Ortega-Lopez was arrested by federal authorities in February, and Joel Cano resigned from his post shortly thereafter in March. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.