Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

Husband of South Carolina bride killed on wedding night says ‘she’s up there smiling’ at outpouring of support

Accused drunken driver Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit: police

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Mother and sister of South Carolina bride killed on her wedding night by alleged drunken driver speak to Fox News Digital Video

Mother and sister of South Carolina bride killed on her wedding night by alleged drunken driver speak to Fox News Digital

Lisa Miller said the tragedy was "not an accident" and the driver made a "conscious choice" to "plow down my daughter."

The South Carolina husband whose bride was killed by an alleged drunken driver on their wedding night spoke out publicly for the first time Saturday on the same beach where they exchanged their vows. 

Aric Hutchinson, 36, who was seriously injured in the crash, sat in a wheelchair at the Folly Beach shoreline with about 100 friends, family and community members for a vigil honoring 34-year-old Samantha Miller.

"She would’ve loved it," Hutchinson told Live5 WCSC of the memorial. "This is Sam. I mean, she’s a beach girl, through and through. We do walk here almost every morning, and this is her send-off for sure. She’s up there smiling for sure."

Dozens of attendees paddled out and tossed red, yellow and white carnations with notes bearing Miller's name into the ocean.

MOTHER OF SOUTH CAROLINA BRIDE KILLED IN WEDDING CRASH LASHES OUT AT ACCUSED DRUNKEN DRIVER

Jamie Komoroski's booking photo and a picture of the wedding.

Jamie Lee Komoroski is charged with killing bride Sam Miller and seriously injuring groom Aric Hutchinson on the couple's wedding night when she slammed her car into their golf cart. The couple is shown leaving their South Carolina wedding reception under a canopy of sparklers minutes before the collision. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office/GoFundMe)

Miller was killed instantly April 28 after Jamie Komoroski, 25, rear-ended the couple's golf cart minutes after they left their reception. She was still wearing her wedding dress.

Police say that Komoroski had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit. 

Hutchinson suffered bleeding to his brain, broken bones and facial fractures. Two family members who were also in the golf cart survived. 

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller tie the knot on the beach.

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller's wedding on Folly Beach, South Carolina. (Facebook)

"I’m feeling pretty good," Hutchinson told the local station. "My body’s getting back to where I can manage, I guess. It’s just as good as I can feel with the situation, but obviously, today and the outpouring of people was just amazing. I know Sam would love it."

A "Sam and Aric" GoFundMe page has raised more than $720,000 as of Monday afternoon. 

SOUTH CAROLINA GROOM PLANNING BRIDE'S FUNERAL AFTER TRAGIC WEDDING DAY CRASH

"There are sincere, genuine, good-hearted people that are just reaching out that felt a reason to, or somehow they were touched by Sam," he said. "It just means the world that she left that impact."

Jamie Komoroski in a white bikini beside a photo of her and her friends drinking wine.

Jamie Komoroski, left, in a photo posted to Instagram one week before she allegedly killed bride Samantha Miller and seriously injured groom Aric Hutchinson. On the right, Komoroski is pictured drinking wine with her friends. (Instagram)

Komoroski, who was driving 65 mph on a dimly lit road with a posted speed limit of 25 mph, is being held without bond. 

The Coastal Carolina University graduate is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide, court records show.

Miller's devastated mother told Fox News Digital in an interview last week that this "wasn't an accident."

Aric Hutchinson in the hospital next to a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Groom Aric Hutchinson, left, was seriously injured and lost his wife, Samantha Miller, April 28, on their wedding night after their golf cart was struck by alleged drunken driver Jamie Komoroski. He's shown recuperating in the hospital, left, and with his deceased bride on their wedding day. (GoFundMe)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This person chose to drink, get behind the wheel, and plow down my daughter," Lisa Miller, an addiction specialist, said. "This is a conscious choice that a young lady made." 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.