Florida

Florida man arrested after allegedly trying to steal generator powering traffic light after hurricane

Suspect told deputies the generator was missing a lock and name

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Florida man arrested after attempting to take a generator used to power a stop light: police Video

Florida man arrested after attempting to take a generator used to power a stop light: police

Video shows law enforcement officials questioning a man who allegedly attempted to take a generator used to power a stop light, after he admitted to seeing the equipment left outside with no lock or name on it. (Credit: Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office / Facebook)

A Sun City Center, Florida man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly trying to steal a generator being used to power a traffic light that was likely damaged during Hurricane Milton, according to law enforcement officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Soyal Zapata-Dye was charged with third-degree grand theft during a state of emergency.

The sheriff’s office reported that TECO Energy workers provided photos of a man they stopped from stealing a generator placed on the corner of Sun City Center Boulevard and Stoneham Drive. Along with photos, the workers provided the sheriff’s office with the man’s license plate.

Deputies tracked down the address associated with the license plate and responded to the home with a K-9.

zapata-dye-arrested

A Florida man was arrested for attempting to steal a generator used to power a traffic light after Hurricane Milton devastated the area. (Hillsborough Sheriff's Office)

Video footage captured by deputies and posted to Facebook by the sheriff’s office shows deputies arriving at the home and asking to speak with Zapata-Dye. At first, the man wanted for questioning refused to come out because, as he said, he was fixing dinner.

The deputies then approached him at the door of his home and placed him in handcuffs, telling Zapata-Dye he was just being detained.

One of the deputies told Zapata-Dye some people "might have witnessed" him doing some things he should not have done.

generator-stop-light

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly swiping a generator used to power a traffic light after Hurricane Milton devastated the area. (Hillsborough Sheriff's Office)

"There’s a generator on 674 that I saw that…had no lock on it, and it was…it had no name on it, so I thought someone set it out," Zapata-Dye was heard on police body camera footage telling the deputy.

Zapata-Dye was then arrested and placed inside a squad vehicle.

He has since been charged with third-degree grand theft during a state of emergency.

