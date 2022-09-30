Hurricane Ian video shows McLaren floating in Florida floodwater

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
By Rachel Paik | Fox News
A pricey McLaren sports car was carried away by flooding from Hurricane Ian in Bonita Springs, Florida, Sept. 28. (Nina Illyria via Storyful)

A video on Wednesday captured a McLaren sports car bobbing along in floodwaters in Flordia caused by Hurricane Ian.

Nina Illyria posted a TikTok of the bright yellow McLaren P1 submerged in water in front of her Bonita Springs home.

"It's my boyfriend's. We just bought it two weeks ago," Illyria told Storyful. 

A pricey McLaren sports car was carried away by flooding from Hurricane Ian in Bonita Springs, Florida, Friday, Sept. 28, 2022.

A pricey McLaren sports car was carried away by flooding from Hurricane Ian in Bonita Springs, Florida, Friday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Nina Illyria via Storyful)

Illyria’s boyfriend, Ernie, documented the September 16 purchase of the P1 on Instagram, noting that the hypercar only had 300 miles on it. 

GROUP OF COWBOYS RESCUE STRANDED MAN IN HURRICANE IAN'S FLOODWATERS: READY TO SAVE ‘ANYTIME, ANYPLACE’

Ernie’s garage flooded, forcing his McLaren and Rolls Royce onto the street. 

"We lost the house, too. We are just lucky to be alive." 

HURRICANE IAN BEARS DOWN ON SOUTH CAROLINA; FLORIDA OFFICIALS REPORT MORE DEATHS

Illyria told Storyful that the car is insured. 

Ernie posted an update of the P1 held up by a toilet. 

According to the McLaren website, the high-performance vehicle began production in 2013 with only 375 units manufactured and sold.

The P1 has a top speed of 217 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Rachel Paik is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant.