Hungry bear finds itself trapped on top of garbage truck

Drivers on a North Carolina highway were treated to an unusual sight this week.

A black bear was spotted riding on top of a garbage truck on U.S Route 1 in Windsor, apparently trapped by the netting used to keep trash from blowing away.

“Maybe we should have a black bear festival…,” the Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce quipped on their Facebook page, posting a photo of the hungry animal.

After receiving a 911 call Wednesday, a Bertie County deputy pulled the truck over and informed the unaware driver of the extra, non-human passenger on board, the Associated Press reported. When the net was pulled back, the bear ran off into the woods.

Bertie County officials told WTKR this was the second time in six months they had gotten a call about a bear in this situation.

