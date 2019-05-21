Huawei: US controls have 'no impact,' talking to Google

The founder of Huawei says U.S. restrictions on sales to the Chinese tech giant will have little impact and the company is talking with Google about the possible effect on its smartphone business.

Ren Zhengfei told Chinese reporters Tuesday in comments broadcast by state TV the company has "supply backups" if it loses access to American chips and other technology under last week's order.

Washington says Huawei is a security threat and imposed imposing restrictions last week on technology sales to the company.

Ren said those control "will have no impact within this company" but some low-end business might be affected.

He said Huawei and Google are discussing possible "emergency relief measures" for its smartphone business, which might lose access to some of the American company's services.