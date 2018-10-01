Houston’s ‘robot sex brothel’ faces city hurdle: report

The Canadian company looking to open a so-called “robot sex brothel” in Houston reportedly hit a snag during its construction.

The Houston Chronicle reported Sunday that city workers noticed that builders did not have certain permits and ordered the project to stop work.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he’s not trying to be the “moral police” but this is not the type of business he wants opening in the city. A spokesperson from his office said KinkySDollS must “apply for a demolition permit and submit plans.”

KinkySdollS announced last month on its Facebook page that it plans on opening a “love dolls brothel” in Houston. It would be the company’s second location. The first location opened in 2017 in Toronto.

On its social media pages, KinkySdollS says its human-like dolls, which can speak and feel warm to the touch, are available for sale or rent.

Issues Houston officials are reviewing about the proposed robot brothel include whether it has to be located a certain distance away from schools, day care centers and churches — like other sexually-oriented businesses — and health concerns related to any reuse and cleaning of the dolls.

Elijah Rising, a Houston-based nonprofit focused on ending sex trafficking, has started a Change.org petition asking that the business be kept out of the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report