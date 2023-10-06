Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Houston robbery suspects snatch money bag from disabled man in wheelchair after stalking him: police

One of the suspects is seen coming from behind the man in a motorized wheelchair and snatching his money bag before taking off on foot, police say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Houston robbery suspects target disabled man in wheelchair outside gas station Video

Houston robbery suspects target disabled man in wheelchair outside gas station

Video footage shows a suspect snatching a bag of cash after taking off on foot

Authorities in Houston are searching for at least three robbery suspects captured on surveillance video appearing to stalk a disabled man in a motorized wheelchair before committing the heist. 

The victim had just made a purchase inside a convenience store on Aug. 31 when one of the suspects appeared to see him with the bag with money inside, according to footage released Thursday by the Houston Police Department.

Five images of three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery over the summer in Houston

Images released by the Houston Police Department show three suspects wanted in connection with the snatching of a bag of money from a disabled man in a motorized wheelchair over the summer.  (Houston Police Department)

In another video clip, three males are seen in a parking lot appearing to scan the property. One of them then goes off alone and walks into Pit Stop Express gas station. 

He is seen walking past a vehicle and comes from behind the man in the wheelchair near some gas pumps. 

Video footage shows a thief snatching a bag from behind a man in a wheelchair and running off.

A suspected thief is seen running off after just snatching a bag from behind a disabled man in a wheelchair at a Houston gas station, police said.  (Houston Police Department)

All of a sudden, he snatches the man's money bag from his hands and runs off with the two accomplices, police said. 

No injuries stemming from the incident were reported. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.