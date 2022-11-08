Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Houston polling location closed after city employee electrocuted and dies

The City of Houston employee worked for the Parks and Recreation department and died during a work-related incident, officials said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A polling location in Houston was shut down Tuesday after a city employee died after being electrocuted.

The unidentified employee worked for the city's Parks and Recreation department and died during a work-related incident, authorities said

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

The Melrose Park Community Center polling location in Houston was closed Tuesday after a city employee was electrocuted and died, authorities said. 

The Melrose Park Community Center polling location in Houston was closed Tuesday after a city employee was electrocuted and died, authorities said.  (Fox Houston)

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston firefighters responded to the Melrose Park Community Center location just before noon. Details about what happened have not been disclosed. 

"My prayers are with the employee’s family and co-workers, and I ask all Houstonians to keep them in your prayers," Turner said. 

Voters were re-directed to the Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center to cast their ballots. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.