Two Houston police officers released from hospital a day after being shot

Two Houston police officers have been released from the hospital after being shot on Thursday afternoon.

An unidentified 31-year-old suspect fired multiple shots at three officers on Thursday afternoon following a pursuit by police, according to Houston police Chief Troy Finner.

In a Twitter post, Houston police identified the wounded officers N. Gadson, 35; D. Hayden, 32; and A. Alvarez, 28, all from the Northeast Patrol.

3 HOUSTON POLICE OFFICERS SHOT; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER STANDOFF, OFFICIALS SAY

On Friday afternoon, the Houston police tweeted that officers Gadson and Hayden were released from the hospital.

Officer Alvarez remains in the hospital, but is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect fired at the three officers after crashing his vehicle during the police pursuit, then carjacked a Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint, and drove the vehicle to a house in Houston where he barricaded himself Thursday evening.

After barricading himself in the house, police officers surrounded the location and the suspect fired his weapon at the officers, according to Finner.

During an evening news conference, the police chief announced that the suspect had been arrested at around 7:45 p.m after walking out of the house and surrendering to police.

Mayor Turner said he and Chief Finner planned next week to map out "additional steps" for making the city safer, Martin of FOX 26 reported.

The Thursday incident wasn't the only time this week that police officers in the area were attacked, and follows multiple attacks nationwide.

On Sunday, a Harris County constable was shot dead while conducting a traffic stop in southwest Houston.

Finner said that witnesses saw Harris County Cpl. Charles Galloway stop a vehicle when the suspect, identified as Oscar Rosales, "got out of his vehicle and immediately fired upon the deputy multiple times, striking him, and then drove off."

On Jan. 21, two New York City police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call involving a mother and her son.

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was pronounced dead Friday night and partner Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died Tuesday.

Two St. Louis police officers were shot in nearby Ferguson, Missouri, on Wednesday after spotting a vehicle that was possibly linked to a homicide, according to authorities.

One officer was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the abdomen around 1 p.m, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said.

Hayden said that the officer who was shot in the leg was in "very critical, very unstable" condition.