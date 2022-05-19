Houston murder-suicide: Husband allegedly kills wife, daughter, mother-in-law before shooting himself

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston mother was getting ready for work on Thursday morning when her estranged husband allegedly came into her apartment and fatally shot her, the couple's 4-year-old daughter, and his mother-in-law, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The couple had been going through "divorce proceedings or some type of formal separation" for about five months, Gonzalez said, during which time the husband had allegedly slashed the wife's tires and "potentially tried to down" his daughter.

"[It's] a very tragic situation, especially with a 4-year-old involved. It just breaks your heart, you know, beyond words," Gonzalez told reporters at the scene.

"It appears she was heading to work this morning as she does every day, very reliable worker from what we're told, heading out with the child and to be confronted by violence is just horrific."

Neighbors heard approximately four gunshots before calling police and a handgun was recovered near the husband's body at the scene.

The Harris County medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The identities of the family, which authorities believe was originally from Pakistan, have not been released.