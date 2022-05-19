Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Houston murder-suicide: Husband allegedly kills wife, daughter, mother-in-law before shooting himself

The Harris County man allegedly shot and killed his family Thursday morning at their northwest Houston apartment

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Houston mother was getting ready for work on Thursday morning when her estranged husband allegedly came into her apartment and fatally shot her, the couple's 4-year-old daughter, and his mother-in-law, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. 

The couple had been going through "divorce proceedings or some type of formal separation" for about five months, Gonzalez said, during which time the husband had allegedly slashed the wife's tires and "potentially tried to down" his daughter. 

Neighbors heard approximately four gunshots at the apartment and called 911 on Thursday morning, police said. 

Neighbors heard approximately four gunshots at the apartment and called 911 on Thursday morning, police said.

"[It's] a very tragic situation, especially with a 4-year-old involved. It just breaks your heart, you know, beyond words," Gonzalez told reporters at the scene. 

"It appears she was heading to work this morning as she does every day, very reliable worker from what we're told, heading out with the child and to be confronted by violence is just horrific." 

    The apartment complex where the apparent murder-suicide took place is located in northwest Houston.   (Fox 26 Houston)

Neighbors heard approximately four gunshots before calling police and a handgun was recovered near the husband's body at the scene. 

The Harris County medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. 

The identities of the family, which authorities believe was originally from Pakistan, have not been released. 

