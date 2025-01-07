Houston man with lengthy criminal history accused of stabbing his mother

A Texas man with a long rap sheet has been arrested after police say he burst into a home and stabbed his 58-year-old mother after she refused to hand over her wallet to him.

Joseph Anthony Abreu, 35, allegedly kicked down the door of the Houston home at around 3:15 p.m. local time on Saturday and once inside, demanded his mother’s wallet.

When she didn’t comply, Abreu pushed her and stabbed her, Houston police say. The Farnsworth Street home is about six miles north of Downtown Houston. It is unclear if the home is his mother’s residence.

Abreu, a convicted felon, then fled the scene before police arrived, but was apprehended on Sunday.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police say.

Abreu has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member and burglary with intent to commit other felony.

This is not Abreu’s first run-in with the law.

Fox 26 Houston reported that in 2015 Abreu was convicted of prostitution with three or more priors in Harris County.

In 2021, Abreu tried to purchase a gun from an Academy Sports and Outdoors, despite it being illegal under Texas law for a convicted felon to be in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say that Abreu provided his driver's license when trying to purchase the gun, and when the clerk explained that the gun came with a six-round magazine and an eight-round magazine, Abreu told the clerk, "Man, that's fine, I got eight rounds to kill eight people today," Fox 26 reported.

The clerk told Abreu that he was unable to sell him the gun because of his comments and the police were notified.

Abreu then took a plea deal and was sentenced to four years in the Texas Department of Corrections for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a combined bond of $202,500 bond, the outlet reported. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.