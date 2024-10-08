Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Houston man fatally shoots autistic brother turning gun on himself in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff

'Sad deal. Shooting appears to be a murder-suicide involving two brothers,' Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said

Landon Mion
Published
A man in Houston, Texas, shot and killed his autistic brother before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to officials.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a home at the 15100 block of Ella Blvd. Monday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

When they arrived, deputies confirmed that a 22-year-old man fatally shot his 24-year-old brother before then shooting himself.

Police siren

A man in Houston, Texas, shot and killed his autistic brother before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

The brothers' mother, who was home at the time of the incident, told deputies she heard a commotion coming from one of her sons' bedrooms before she found them dead.

The 22-year-old gunman has a history of mental health issues, Gonzalez said.

Police tape at a crime scene

The 22-year-old gunman has a history of mental health issues, the sheriff said.

"Sad deal. Shooting appears to be a murder-suicide involving two brothers," the sheriff wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The incident remains under investigation.