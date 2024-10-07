Expand / Collapse search
Texas Rangers

Former Texas Rangers pitcher arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of accident while DWI

This is not Bush’s first alcohol-related incident and bail has been set at $35,000

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Former Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Bush has been charged with drunk driving following an alleged vehicular accident on Friday night.

Arlington police say a driver, later identified as 38-year-old Bush, was driving erratically when they attempted to stop his Lincoln Aviator. 

Bush then fled and a few minutes later the same vehicle was involved in an accident with a 2023 Chevy Silverado.

Matt Bush

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Bush has been charged with drunk driving following a vehicular accident on Friday night. (Arlington Police Department)

According to authorities, Bush ran a red light crashing into the Silverado.  He then crashed into two more vehicles, both of which were stopped at the light.

Bystanders told Arlington Police officials that Bush attempted to get out of his vehicle and flee the scene when a group of witnesses caught up with him and detained him.

Both Bush and the driver of the Silverado were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Matt Bush

Matt Bush #51 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.   (Photo by Ron Jenkins)

Police say they suspected Bush was drunk when observing his behavior and due to statements he made.

He refused a roadside sobriety test and police obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample to test.

Matt Bush

Matt Bush #51 of the Texas Rangers runs to first base after a base hit from the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2022 in Anaheim, California.  (Photo by Michael Owens)

This is not Bush’s first alcohol-related incident.  He previously played for the San Diego Padres but was traded due to his history of alcohol-related exploits.

In 2012, he was involved in a serious accident involving a 72-year-old man on a motorcycle. His blood alcohol content was 0.18 at the time of that crash.

According to the Arlington County Police department website, he faces one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of an accident involving injury and one count of evading. Bail was set at $35,000.

