Murdered Houston influencer Alexis Sharkey's mom felt husband was guilty 'pretty much from' beginning: report

The mother of popular Texas social media influencer Alexis Sharkey has spoken out following news that her daughter’s husband took his own life before he could be arrested for allegedly murdering the young woman.

Stacey Clarke Robinault told Houston news station ABC 13 she was "super sorry" to the family of Tom Sharkey, who was married to her daughter, Alexis Sharkey (nee Robinault), and was found to have died last week of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

"It's just such senseless loss that has happened with my daughter and then him. I'm just sorry for all of that. It's been a horrific year," she told the news station. "We definitely would give our condolences to Tom's family because they're so innocent in all of this."

Houston Police Department (HPD) officials announced earlier this month that Tom Sharkey was staying with relatives in Fort Myers, Florida, on Oct. 6 when agents with the U.S. Marshals Service tried to arrest him for Alexis’ murder.

HPD Homicide Detective Michael Burrow said there was no confrontation between Sharkey and law enforcement before he shot himself.

Burrow said HPD investigators had obtained evidence that led them to believe Thomas Sharkey killed his wife on the night of Nov. 27, amid marital tension and a history of domestic abuse. The 26-year-old woman’s naked body was discovered in the bushes along a Houston roadway the next morning. Further investigation determined she had been strangled, officials said at the time.

"The investigation determined that Thomas Sharkey, her husband, is the only person who had the means, motive, and opportunity to have committed the murder. We were able to eliminate other suspects that came up, some of which were brought up by Mr. Sharkey," Burrow said during a Wednesday news briefing. "There was also clear evidence that Thomas Sharkey had not been truthful about some key issues, and statements that he made to police."

He added that no other people are suspected of being involved in the murder of Alexis Sharkey. And Tom Sharkey’s relatives who had been hosting him in their home "did not know that he was wanted in the case at the time."

"I would like to emphasize that this has been a tragic series of events for both families, the Robinaults and the Sharkeys," Burrow said. "They've been through hell essentially with the attention of the public from this case."

Speaking to ABC 13, Robinault said she "really thought" the case against Tom Sharkey would ultimately go to trial, "and that he would come in and make his case."

"He chose not to go that way," she added.

The grieving mother admitted that she had "felt that Tom was guilty of this from pretty much the beginning."

"Loss of life is never good," she told the news station. "I do feel like in a way he did serve himself justice."

She said she and the family "had red flags from the beginning," including that they did not hear from Tom Sharkey until the day after their daughter went missing.

"We never heard from Tom until Saturday evening. That was after her friends called the police and he was questioned. He knew we were going to hear about it, then he called us. He never communicated with us until, kind of, his feet were against the fire."

She recalled in the report having "ugly conversations" with him after Alexis vanished.

"Not of ... 'I'm so sorry and I miss her so much. Condolences and what can we do.' It was nothing like you would expect from someone that was desperate about the loss of his wife," she reportedly said. "Every conversation was how horrible she was and how wonderful he was, that this is her fault in a way."

In describing Sharkey’s alleged refusal to claim Alexis’ body at the the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Robinaut reportedly called the ordeal "a double hit."

"We're dealing with the loss of our daughter. We're dealing with a son-in-law that is doing everything opposite of showing that he's sad that she's gone and that he wishes we could figure out what happened," she told the site. "It was very difficult, very challenging, and extremely excruciating."

Robinault added that she and her family are still waiting to be reunited with her daughter’s property and her cats. She is urging anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Alexis’ belongings to contact the family.