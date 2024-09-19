Houston home invaders pose as DoorDash, tie up mom in front of kids before shootout with officer: police

Three men accused of invading a home Tuesday morning and tying up a mother before one allegedly shot an officer have been arrested and charged, the Houston Police Department said.

The homeowner, who is the woman's father, told local KHOU that it all started when his daughter saw the men holding a DoorDash bag, and she opened the door to let them know they were delivering to the wrong house. What resulted was an armed robbery and a shootout with police.

"As soon as she opened the door, he pulled a gun out of a DoorDash bag, and he forced entry," Ben Bates told KHOU. "They zip-tied my daughter, and she had her one-year-old and three-year-old, they proceeded to ransack the house. They didn't do anything with the kids but they did have her walking them through the rooms trying to find stuff to take."

Officers responded to the home following a neighbor's call for help. Once inside, they confronted two suspects. While suspect Michael Perez, 38, was being apprehended, Raymond Perez, 35, came out from a back room and started shooting, striking Officer S. Durfee in the leg, police said.

Officer Durfee returned fire but did not hit anyone, police said, adding that Raymond Perez took off running from the back door of the residence.

Houston Police said a third suspect, identified as Brian A. Garcia Chavez, 18, was waiting in a vehicle and took off after the shooting.

Police said they caught Raymond Perez roughly one block away from the home. He was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

SWAT team officers found and arrested Garcia Chavez several hours later, police said. Both Garcia Chavez and Michael Perez were charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The woman and her children were not hurt, KHOU reported.

Officer Durfee was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and has since been released, police said. Durfee is expected to make a full recovery.