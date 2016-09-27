Houston gunman killed after wounding 9 described as reserved

Friends and neighbors describe the man who authorities say randomly shot at drivers in a Houston neighborhood as someone who did his best to not stand out.

Authorities identified the gunman from Monday's shootings, in which nine people were hurt, as Nathan DeSai, a lawyer. He was shot and killed by officers.

Authorities were still trying to determine what prompted Monday's shooting.

DeSai was described as polite and someone who kept mostly to himself. A Dallas defense attorney who had worked with DeSai said a few years after 9/11, DeSai changed his first name from Niren so it would sound more American.

The normally inconspicuous DeSai drew attention to himself in recent weeks, including being accused of pointing an assault-style rifle at roofers working in his condo complex.