Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii

In Honolulu, medical situation in air traffic control room prompts airport flights to pause

Flights were grounded for more than 30 minutes at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in HI

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Flights at Honolulu's main airport were briefly paused on Wednesday while medical personnel attended to an employee in the air traffic control room, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Normal operations have since resumed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the agency said in a statement.

CALIFORNIA MAN LEARNS HIS FATE AFTER DISGUSTING ENCOUNTER WITH TEEN GIRL ON CROSS-COUNTRY DELTA FLIGHT

planes and vehicles seen at airport

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is seen at sunset in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Flights were grounded from 12:25 p.m. to 1:09 p.m. said Shelly Kunishige, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Transportation, which operates the airport.