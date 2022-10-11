Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Honduran man with active warrant for murder arrested on private ranch in Texas

A criminal history check revealed that the man has an Interpol warrant for murder out of Honduras

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Honduran man who was arrested for alleged criminal trespassing on a private ranch in Texas over the weekend has an active warrant for murder in his home country, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. 

Wilmer Castro-Murillo, 44, was taken into custody after he was found on a private ranch in Maverick County. 

Wilmer Castro-Murillo, a 44-year-old Honduran man who was arrested in Texas on Sunday, has an active warrant for murder out of his home country, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

Texas DPS ran a criminal history check and found that he has an active Interpol warrant for murder out of Honduras. 

Another migrant who was with Castro-Murillo was also arrested for allegedly trespassing. 

Two migrants were arrested on a private ranch in Maverick County, Texas, on Sunday. 

Castro-Murillo was arrested as a result of Operation Lone Star, an initiative Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched last year to combat the growing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

The operation has resulted in more than 20,500 criminal arrests and more than 18,000 felony charges, according to Abbott's office. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest