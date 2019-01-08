Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Massacre
Published
Home of gunman in Las Vegas massacre sells for $425G

Associated Press
A police car parked in front of the house in the Sun City Mesquite community where suspected Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock lived, October 2, 2017 in Mesquite, Nevada.(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The house of the man responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been sold.

Court records show District Judge Gloria Sturman approved the sale of Stephen Paddock's Nevada home for $425,000.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the two-bedroom, 2,018-square-foot (187.5-square-meter) home, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas, was listed in July at $449,000.

Proceeds will go to victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds at an outdoor music festival. Paddock killed himself as police approached his hotel room.

Alice Denton, attorney for the special administrator of Paddock's estate, says the funds will not be distributed until the "estate is closed," meaning Paddock's assets have been liquidated and any litigation or creditors' claims have been worked through.