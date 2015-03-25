Home in 5 minutes? Wrong turn lands German couple in far-away Austria after all-night drive

Instead of a five-minute trip home, a wrong turn led to an all-night drive for a pair of Germans that ended when police stopped their car in far-away Austria for heading the wrong way on a six-lane bridge.

A police statement says the couple ended up more than 250 kilometers (150 miles) away from their Bavarian hometown.

They were stopped early Tuesday after their car grazed three other vehicles while on the wrong side of a busy bridge in Linz, Austria's third-largest city.

The two told police they apparently took a wrong turn after attending a funeral Monday evening and couldn't find their way back.

Wednesday's statement says the driver's son picked up the unnamed Germans — his 77-year old father and his aunt, 70 — and drove them home.