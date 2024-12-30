Holiday travel warning: $5M worth of cars stolen from major US airport by organized theft ring, report says

An organized theft ring with at least 14 members nationwide is accused of stealing nearly $5 million worth of vehicles from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport between 2023 and November 2024, according to a search warrant obtained by local news.

"Approximately 14 suspects have been identified…the suspects in this group have stolen approximately 52 cars from DFW, for a total loss of $4.9 million," officials said in the affidavit obtained by NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

The DFW Airport told Fox News Digital in a statement that "airport police have recently made significant arrests that have disrupted organized crime rings and greatly reduced reported car thefts at DFW."

"In 2023 there were a total of 142 vehicle thefts reported in the terminal areas at DFW. Through November 2024 there were only 60 cars reported stolen, which is a reduction of nearly 58% year-over-year," a DFW Airport spokesperson said in a statement. "Police are generally seeing thieves target high-end muscle cars and luxury SUVs. As has been reported extensively, auto theft is an unfortunate national issue that airports and other public facilities across the country are confronting."

The number of car thefts over the last year at DFW is low compared to the 3.4 million vehicles that are parked at the airport every year, the DFW spokesperson added.

"From my time as a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, I’ve seen that organized theft rings use many of the same tactics as transnational crime networks or terrorist cells," Eric Brown, founder and CEO of Imperio Consulting and a 24-year Green Beret veteran and security expert, told Fox News Digital. "They look for easy targets, focusing on weak security measures and predictable routines. The key for travelers is to avoid making your vehicle a soft target."

"Park in a well-lit spot, lock your doors, remove valuables or keep them out of sight, and make sure any alarm or tracking system is active." — Eric Brown

The ring has allegedly targeted airports across the West, including Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Nevada.

Alleged ring leader Yoel Hernandez-Frometa, 37, used "Autel devices," which are auto diagnostic tools, "to reprogram key fobs so he can steal vehicles," the affidavit said, according to NBC 5.

Gene Petrino, co-owner of Survival Response LLC and a retired SWAT commander, told Fox News Digital that it's common for organized theft rings to use Autel tools "to reprogram key fobs and bypass modern security systems." They often target "vehicles based on their market demand or resale value," he added.

"These devices, designed for legitimate locksmiths and mechanics, can be misused to mimic or reset vehicle keys," Petrino said.

Hernandez-Frometa and two others, including 30-year-old Jose Alejandro Pavon-Estopian and 29-year-old Vainer Pinollotoro, were arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, in July on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing in a vehicle, failing to stop at the command of police, and possession of burglary tools.

The three suspects were allegedly caught looking into vehicles at the Salt Lake City airport, and when police caught up with them and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, they fled.

Authorities eventually located and detained the suspects with help from multiple law enforcement divisions. During their investigation, they recovered one of the suspect's backpacks, which was "full of blank car key fobs."

Officers also found keycards to a nearby motel and obtained a search warrant for the motel. With help from the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT team clearing the suspects' room, officers "found more evidence of a coordinated stolen car operation," including a "laptop, other hardware used to communicate electronic signals, and a device used to program key fobs inside the stolen car the suspects bailed from," police said at the time.

The Salt Lake City Police Department noted that the three men had no ties to the city.

It is unclear if any of the additional 11 suspects involved in the theft ring have been arrested.

"These groups often divide tasks among different teams. One crew scouts parking lots, noting high-value vehicles and passing that intel to the thieves. A separate group handles fake paperwork and arranges storage or resale. This setup keeps them flexible and difficult to track," Brown explained.

Petrino similarly said members of a theft ring "have specific roles: some handle scouting, others manage the technical aspects of reprogramming, and others handle transportation and resale of stolen vehicles."

They also operate "in multiple jurisdictions," Petrino explained, "making them harder to track and prosecute."

Because these organized theft rings operate across state lines, expert coordination is needed among law enforcement entities to track down suspects, he added. On top of that, police departments "often lack the resources to dedicate to complex, multi-state investigations, especially if the thefts are part of a larger criminal enterprise," Petrino said.

Brown similarly explained that to combat these theft rings, like targeting bigger threats, local, state and federal authorities need to join forces.

"This collaboration helps tie all the pieces together and disrupt the entire theft network. It’s not an easy task, but with persistent teamwork and resource sharing, law enforcement can weaken these rings and protect travelers," the former Green Beret said.

The case is under investigation. The FBI’s Dallas Field Office is aware of the theft ring and is assisting DFW Airport Police with their investigation, the Bureau told Fox News Digital.