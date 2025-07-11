Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Mandatory evacuation orders in effect as 1,000-acre wildfire threatens Grand Canyon's North Rim

White Sage Fire near Jacob Lake has burned 1,000 acres with zero containment, as officials warn hikers of extreme heat and smoke

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is temporarily closed as mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect due to a wildfire near the park. 

The White Sage Fire, near Jacob Lake, prompted the National Park Service to evacuate all North Rim visitors "immediately" on Thursday night. 

As of Thursday night, the fire had burned about 1,000 acres and remains active with no containment, according to a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Grand Canyon sunset scene

The National Park Service ordered all North Rim Grand Canyon visitors to evacuate immediately. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Officials on Friday advised hikers not to enter the Grand Canyon, noting there was extreme heat and wildfire smoke inside the canyon.

The BLM said smoke was reported Wednesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the White Sage area.

Entrance sign for Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

Grand Canyon hikers were warned about extreme heat and smoke caused by the fire. (Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Two single-engine air tankers based in Mesquite delivered fire retardant to assist with initial suppression efforts before dark, according to the report. Crews worked through the night, making progress on the south, east and northeast flanks.

Air attack arrived on scene Thursday and aircraft continued to support ground crews, officials said. A Complex Incident Management Team was ordered.

Helicopter flying over Grand Canyon

The White Sage Fire has burned more than 1,000 acres near Jacob Lake. (NPS)

Highway 89A to Fredonia is closed in both directions at mile marker 595 due to the fire, with no estimated reopening time, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Highway 89A east to Page remains open, according to the park service.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.