Mandatory evacuation orders in effect as 1,000-acre wildfire threatens Grand Canyon's North Rim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is temporarily closed as mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect due to a wildfire near the park.

The White Sage Fire, near Jacob Lake, prompted the National Park Service to evacuate all North Rim visitors "immediately" on Thursday night.

As of Thursday night, the fire had burned about 1,000 acres and remains active with no containment, according to a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

EXPLOSION ROCKS PALM SPRINGS, DAMAGING BUILDINGS AND SENDING DEBRIS INTO THE STREET

Officials on Friday advised hikers not to enter the Grand Canyon, noting there was extreme heat and wildfire smoke inside the canyon.

The BLM said smoke was reported Wednesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the White Sage area.

WASHINGTON DOCTOR DIES DURING GRAND CANYON RIM-TO-RIM HIKE AT AGE 74

Two single-engine air tankers based in Mesquite delivered fire retardant to assist with initial suppression efforts before dark, according to the report. Crews worked through the night, making progress on the south, east and northeast flanks.

Air attack arrived on scene Thursday and aircraft continued to support ground crews, officials said. A Complex Incident Management Team was ordered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Highway 89A to Fredonia is closed in both directions at mile marker 595 due to the fire, with no estimated reopening time, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Highway 89A east to Page remains open, according to the park service.