Hiker dies in Southern California after sliding as much as 700 feet down icy mountain, rescuers say

A hiker in Southern California died on Sunday after sliding between 500 and 700 feet down an icy hillside on Mount Baldy, authorities said Monday.

Rescuers were alerted to an SOS message sent from a Garmin InReach device that someone had fallen down the icy Baldy Bowl on the mountain, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s helicopter responded to the coordinates of the hiker and found them on a steep, icy hillside.

Other hikers in the area came to the aid of the hiker who fell, authorities said.

A medical helicopter responded to help render aid to the fall victim. Medics declared the hiker deceased at the scene after being lowered down to the hillside with medical gear.

The hiker was the second individual to slide on ice and fall to their death on Mount Baldy within the past two weeks, the sheriff’s office said.

The hiker's identity was withheld pending the notification of family.

Officials encouraged hikers to be prepared with proper clothing and bring the proper snow and ice gear when visiting the mountain during winter.

Mount Baldy is located in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles northeast of Los Angeles and rises to 10,064 feet.