Highland Park parade witnesses say they mistook shooting for Navy salute before running for their lives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A witness to Monday's July 4th parade shooting says he thought the first shots fired were a military salute before realizing the situation and running.

The witness, identified only as Alexander, attended the parade with his son, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Robert Crimo III, 22, allegedly opened fire soon after the procession began.

"I thought it was the navy saluting the flag with rifles but then I saw people running, I picked up my son and started running. I ran to one of the buildings, I tried to break glass into get in with my son and I couldn't break it," Alexander said. "It was horrible. When I went back there were a few people shot on the ground... There was no target... it was shooting whoever."

"You're not safe anymore, you're not going wanna take your kids to a large gathering. And you're always going to have that. Like when you get a in a car accident, traumatic," he added.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ILLINOIS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING THAT KILLED 6 PEOPLE

Crimo allegedly killed six people and injured 30 others in the attack. He reportedly set up on a rooftop overlooking the parade route.

Images show lawn chairs and strollers abandoned along the street as parade-goers fled the scene.

ILLINOIS 4TH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING LEAVES 6 DEAD, MORE THAN 30 INJURED; SUSPECT ARRESTED

Crimo's uncle, Paul Crimo, expressed his deep sympathies for the victims, but said he was shocked that his nephew is the suspect.

"There were no signs that I saw that would make him do this," Paul Crimo told Fox 32. "If I did see signs, I would've said something."

Paul added that Crimo is "a real quiet kid."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He keeps everything to himself, and he doesn't express himself," he explained. "So he just sits down on his computer. There's no interaction between me and him."