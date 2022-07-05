Highland Park shooting victims identified, Abrams spends big on security and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘IMMEASURABLE SADNESS’ - Victims of deadly mass shooting at July 4th parade outside Chicago begin to be identified. Continue reading …

SAFETY FOR ME, NOT FOR THEE - Abrams spends big on private security despite ties to 'defund' movement. Continue reading …

BASHING AMERICA - Media doesn't hold back when it comes to condemning USA. Continue reading …

‘A VICIOUS CYCLE’ - Juvenile crime hurting young victims across major US cities. Continue reading …

‘I’M IN MOURNING' - Employee fired after refusing to work over Roe v. Wade ruling. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BATTLEGROUND TERRITORY - Democratic senator facing potentially uphill battle calls GOP rivals 'extreme'. Continue reading …

‘BEST DAYS LIE AHEAD’ – President Biden celebrated July 4th on Monday in a statement marking the holiday, painting a positive outlook for America. Continue reading …

‘FREEDOM IS UNDER ATTACK’ – California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new campaign ad. Continue reading …

MEDIA



‘HE HAS NOT MET THE MOMENT’ - CNN, ABC and NBC panelists on Biden's response to Dobbs decision. Continue reading …

‘I WILL NOT SHUT UP’ – Michael Moore explains why he says he cannot accept full U.S. citizenship privileges. Continue reading …

‘TAKE IT BACK’ – Left wing commentator calls on people to ‘raise hell’ in response to Roe reversal. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘JULY 4TH CANCELED’ – Woke Hollywood elites rally social media protests against Independence Day. Continue reading …

‘SACRED DUTY’ – NYC temple members travel to Ukraine border to bring comfort and ‘bear witness.’ Continue reading …

‘HIRING FREEZE’ – U.S. officials unable to measure impact of labor practice on companies, but say they're confident current openings can limit damage. Continue reading …

‘I’M MY OWN BOSS' – Carmen Electra says joining OnlyFans is ‘empowering’ and praises ‘safe’ haven for creators. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.