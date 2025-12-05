Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radicals

High-brow New Jersey suburb's high school launches Socialist Club with Karl Marx imagery

Club flyer tells students to 'learn ways to solve social problems that don't involve exploiting the working class'

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Dem strategist issues warning as party shifts further left: 'Socialism is a complete failure' Video

Dem strategist issues warning as party shifts further left: 'Socialism is a complete failure'

Democratic strategist Doug Friednash and former GOP congressional candidate Rosemary Becchi join 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the rise of socialism in America and its impact on the Democratic Party.

A promotional flyer obtained by Fox News Digital shows that a high school in a well-to-do New Jersey suburb is advertising a brand-new club for young socialists.

The Highland Park High School Socialist Club in New Jersey held its first meeting Thursday at lunchtime, according to the flyer. The teen anti-capitalists are advised by a Mr. Girvan.

"WE WANT YOU," the flyer says above an image of infamous communist Karl Marx, who is pointing toward the reader. The image is a play on the famous "I WANT YOU" illustration, a WWI Army recruiting poster that features "Uncle Sam."

"Learn ways to solve social problems that don't involve exploiting the working class," the flyer says.

Karl marx on poster promoting socialism

A promotional flyer for a socialism club hangs on the wall at Highland Park High School in New Jersey in December 2025.  (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

'FULL-BLOWN BATTLE' BREWING IN DEM PARTY AS MAMDANI-STYLE CANDIDATES RISE IN KEY RACES

Further promotional slogans include, "Learn what socialism is — not just what they tell you," "Learn media and literacy skills along the way," and "To help us build a better world!"

"Workers of the world unite!" the bottom of the flyer says, employing one of the most common socialist phrases.

Highland Park is located southwest of New York City, and the median household income is more than $100,000, according to Census Reporter, which is well higher than the national average of $83,730.

Members of the Democratic Socialists of America rally in New York City

Members of the Democratic Socialists of America gather outside a Trump-owned building during a May Day rally in New York City in 2019.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A March 2025 survey by the Cato Institute showed that young people increasingly favor socialism.

While minors weren't surveyed, Cato found that 62% of 18-to-29-year-olds view socialism favorably. Meanwhile, 14% of respondents said they favored full-fledged communism. The sample size of the poll was 2,000 people.

Last month, avowed socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected to be the next mayor of New York City. The Associated Press reported that three quarters of New Yorkers under the age of 30 who voted in November voted for the 34-year-old soon-to-be mayor.

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani accepts an endorsement from the United Bodegas of America in the Bronx, New York City, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.  (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

In response to several questions, Fox News Digital received a brief reply from Highland Park School District Superintendent Kristina Susca.

"All high school clubs are subject to the Equal Access Act requiring that school districts permit extracurricular clubs, regardless of their political content," she said.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
