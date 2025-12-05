High-brow New Jersey suburb's high school launches Socialist Club with Karl Marx imagery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A promotional flyer obtained by Fox News Digital shows that a high school in a well-to-do New Jersey suburb is advertising a brand-new club for young socialists.

The Highland Park High School Socialist Club in New Jersey held its first meeting Thursday at lunchtime, according to the flyer. The teen anti-capitalists are advised by a Mr. Girvan.

"WE WANT YOU," the flyer says above an image of infamous communist Karl Marx, who is pointing toward the reader. The image is a play on the famous "I WANT YOU" illustration, a WWI Army recruiting poster that features "Uncle Sam."

"Learn ways to solve social problems that don't involve exploiting the working class," the flyer says.

'FULL-BLOWN BATTLE' BREWING IN DEM PARTY AS MAMDANI-STYLE CANDIDATES RISE IN KEY RACES

Further promotional slogans include, "Learn what socialism is — not just what they tell you," "Learn media and literacy skills along the way," and "To help us build a better world!"

"Workers of the world unite!" the bottom of the flyer says, employing one of the most common socialist phrases.

Highland Park is located southwest of New York City, and the median household income is more than $100,000, according to Census Reporter, which is well higher than the national average of $83,730.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

A March 2025 survey by the Cato Institute showed that young people increasingly favor socialism.

While minors weren't surveyed, Cato found that 62% of 18-to-29-year-olds view socialism favorably. Meanwhile, 14% of respondents said they favored full-fledged communism. The sample size of the poll was 2,000 people.

Last month, avowed socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected to be the next mayor of New York City. The Associated Press reported that three quarters of New Yorkers under the age of 30 who voted in November voted for the 34-year-old soon-to-be mayor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In response to several questions, Fox News Digital received a brief reply from Highland Park School District Superintendent Kristina Susca.

"All high school clubs are subject to the Equal Access Act requiring that school districts permit extracurricular clubs, regardless of their political content," she said.