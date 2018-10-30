Helicopter crashes into Florida mobile home park, killing 2, sheriff says

A helicopter crash at a Florida mobile home park on Tuesday left at least two people dead and engulfed multiple residences in flames, the sheriff’s office said.

The two fatalities were “believed to be from the helicopter,” the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, adding that another individual “on the ground” was wounded.

INDONESIA LION AIR PLANE HAD REPORTED AIRSPEED PROBLEM DAY BEFORE CRASH, AS ACCOUNTS EMERGE OF TERRIFYING PREVIOUS FLIGHT

The tweet accompanied a photo of the scene at the Sebring Falls Mobile Home Park in Sebring, which showed bright orange flames and thick, black smoke.

Two homes were set ablaze amid the crash, although “it is believed nobody was in either,” the sheriff’s office said in an update posted around 2:15 p.m.

The office urged the public to remain careful near Flare Road and Ryant Boulevard of U.S. 27.