Arizona
Published

Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert

Two passengers in a helicopter crash in Arizona were injured

Associated Press
A helicopter crash-landed in the Arizona desert Monday morning but authorities said the two people aboard walked away with no injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Robinson R22 helicopter went down 4 ½ miles north of the Mesa's Falcon Field Airport and on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The airport is about 25 miles east of Phoenix.

Aerial video of the crash site showed a smoldering wreckage with scattered debris.

A helicopter crashed in a desert near Mesa, Arizona, on Sept. 26, 2022. However, both passengers escaped without injuries. 

Tribal police said they responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. and the pilot and passenger both avoided injury.

Authorities have not released their names or the helicopter’s flight plan.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.