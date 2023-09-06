Expand / Collapse search
Alaska

Helicopter collides with small plane in Alaska, one passenger injured

Both the aircrafts made emergency landings after colliding in midair near Katmai National Park and Preserve, AK

A float-equipped small plane and a helicopter collided midair in Katmai National Park and Preserve, injuring one person, officials said Tuesday.

The helicopter pilot, who was alone in that aircraft, sustained minor injuries in the Monday afternoon crash, according to Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region. None of the seven people aboard the plane were hurt, he added.

Both pilots were able to make emergency landings, the park said in a statement.

The NTSB is in the early stages of its investigation into the collision, which occurred within the park and about 40 miles east of King Salmon. King Salmon, where the park’s headquarters are located, is about 290 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The helicopter sustained substantial damage and the plane had minor damage to its floats, Johnson said.