Missing California woman Heidi Planck: LAPD obtain security footage from building where dog was discovered

Los Angeles detectives have obtained security camera footage from a residential building in downtown LA where officials found a dog belonging to missing woman Heidi Planck.

Planck, a 39-year-old mother, was reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on Oct. 20 after she failed to pick up her 10-year-old son from school, but she was last seen on Oct. 17, when she abruptly left her son's football game in Downey before it was over.

The mother's dog was discovered on the 28th floor of a high-rise residential building in downtown LA, without any of Planck's belongings, hours after Planck was last seen on Oct. 17. Her ex-husband, Jim Wayne, traced the dog's microchip to the apartment complex after she was reported missing.

The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that it obtained security camera footage from that building after Wayne said the owners of the building "weren't being very collaborative" with law enforcement in terms of handing over security footage and other information. After police served them a warrant, however, the owners began cooperating.

Residents of the apartment complex found and cared for the dog until Wayne contacted the microchip company and tracked down its location, as The Daily Mail first reported.

Wayne previously said that Planck had no connection to the building, and when he checked its parking garage a few days later, he did not see her car there.

"It's an enormous building," he said. "So, I'm just, I'm totally bewildered by this. This is completely puzzling why we haven't found out anything."

Planck's ex-husband also said he believes there may be some foul play at hand in her disappearance after he received a phone call from a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official on Oct. 21 asking him what he knows about her boss, Jason Sugarman.

"I don't know how she got my name and I don't know how she got my number, but she called me and started asking me questions about Sugarman," he said. "Something's dirty here."

Planck was working as a controller and executive assistant for an investment advisory company called Camden Capital Partners LLC, which was under investigation by the SEC, according to her LinkedIn and Facebook profiles.

The SEC in 2019 charged Camden Capital executive Sugarman and his business partner, Jason Galanis, with securities fraud. The pair had developed a scheme to steal $43 million from its clients that they purported to invest in Native American tribal bonds. Sugarman "ultimately siphoned almost $9 million in cash for his direct and personal benefit," according to a 2019 SEC complaint. Galanis pleaded guilty to "multiple fraudulent schemes" in January of 2020 and was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison .

Sugarman appeared to delete his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday after Fox News reached out for comment and has not responded to phone calls or emails.

The LAPD has not provided any new updates on Planck since she was reported missing.