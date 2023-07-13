Expand / Collapse search
Heat wave expands over southern US as severe storms spread through multiple regions

Record heat is expected to impact big metro areas into the weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
After several reports of tornadoes around the Chicago area Wednesday night, strong-to-severe storms are expected across a widespread area stretching from the Plains, Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast. 

Chicago-area tornado reports

Tornado reports over the past 18 hours around Chicago (Credit: Fox News)

LANDSLIDE RAVAGES HOMES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY, EVACUATIONS CONTINUE

Severe storm threats

Severe storm threats across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain and flash flooding there will once again be a big risk for some of the areas that have dealt with historic rainfall. 

Northeast rain forecast

Rain forecast through Monday in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a significant and prolonged heat wave will expand over the Southern Tier of the country. 

Southwest high temperatures

High temperatures in the Southwest on Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

West potential record high temperatures

Potential record highs on Saturday in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Record-setting temperatures are expected for cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas heading into the weekend. 

