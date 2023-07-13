Heat wave expands over southern US as severe storms spread through multiple regions

After several reports of tornadoes around the Chicago area Wednesday night, strong-to-severe storms are expected across a widespread area stretching from the Plains, Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast.

Heavy rain and flash flooding there will once again be a big risk for some of the areas that have dealt with historic rainfall.

Meanwhile, a significant and prolonged heat wave will expand over the Southern Tier of the country.

Record-setting temperatures are expected for cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas heading into the weekend.