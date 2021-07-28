Heat warnings, advisories blanket most of central US

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are widespread from the Northern Rockies to the Plains and Southeast as hot and humid conditions build with high temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s.

Strong to severe storms will develop from the upper Midwest to the western Great Lakes.

Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.

With more than 80 large wildfires burning in the West and western Canada, upper-level winds will continue spreading smoke from the Northern Rockies to the Northeast, causing hazy skies and poor air quality.