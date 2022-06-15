Expand / Collapse search
Heat threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

Midwest and Great Lakes will see thunderstorms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Dangerous heat is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida.  

HOW GARDENERS CAN CONTROL PESTS, PROTECT POLLINATORS

High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark.  

Potential record high temperatures across the country

Potential record high temperatures across the country (Fox News)

California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the triple digits.

Heat alerts through Thursday

Heat alerts through Thursday (Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will fire up across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.  

The threat of severe storms in the eastern U.S.

The threat of severe storms in the eastern U.S. (Fox News)

Several tornadoes along with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could bring flash flooding.  

Another region of stronger storms will also threaten areas from the Interior Northeast and down into the Southeast.

